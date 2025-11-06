Dora Hospitality Breaks Ground on 135-Room AC Hotel in Suburban Indianapolis

FISHERS, IND. — Dora Hospitality LLC has broken ground on Indiana’s first AC Hotels by Marriott. Slated to open in early 2027, the project is part of Thompson Thrift’s The Union at Fishers District in the Indianapolis suburb of Fishers. Dora will own the hotel in partnership with Fishers Hotel Partners LLC. Seated atop 15,500 square feet of retail space, the 135-room hotel will feature meeting space, fitness equipment and European-inspired food-and-beverage offerings in the AC Lounge and AC Kitchen.

The Union is one of five developments within the master plan of the $750 million Fishers District. The mixed-use project offers 60,000 square feet of retail, restaurant and entertainment space along with 251 luxury apartment units and 70,000 square feet of office space. Only one 1,250-square-foot retail space remains available for lease at The Union. Signed tenants include Piedra, Cunningham Restaurant Group, Niku Sushi, Kitchen Social, Everbowl and Racha Thai.