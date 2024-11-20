Dora’s Naturals Buys Industrial Property in Moonachie, New Jersey, for $20.9M

MOONACHIE, N.J. — Dora’s Naturals, a distributor of perishable food-and-beverage products, has purchased a 70,680-square-foot industrial property in the Northern New Jersey community of Moonachie for $20.9 million. The building at 80 Knickerbocker Road was originally constructed in 1985 and renovated in 2022, according to LoopNet Inc. Kevin Dudley, Nicholas Klacik, Chad Hillyer, Kate Granahan, Brian Fiumara, Elli Klapper and Jeremy Wernick of CBRE represented Dora’s Naturals, which also recently purchased a 105,000-square-foot industrial building in Moonachie, in the transaction. KBC Advisors represented the seller.