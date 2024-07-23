Tuesday, July 23, 2024
Dora’s Naturals Buys Industrial Property in Moonachie, New Jersey, for $31M

by Taylor Williams

MOONACHIE, N.J. — Dora’s Naturals, a distributor of perishable food-and-beverage products, has purchased a 105,000-square-foot industrial property in the Northern New Jersey community of Moonachie for $31 million. The building at 210 W. Commercial Ave. was originally constructed in 1966. Kevin Dudley, Chad Hillyer, Nicholas Klacik, Elli Klapper, Kate Granahan and Brian Fiumara of CBRE represented Dora’s Naturals in the transaction. The seller was Beauty Plus, a provider of wigs and hair extensions.

