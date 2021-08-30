Dorilton Capital Signs 5,148 SF Office Lease Expansion at 32 Avenue of the Americas in Manhattan

NEW YORK CITY — Private investment and management consulting firm Dorilton Capital has signed a 5,148-square-foot office lease expansion at 32 Avenue of the Americas, a 1.2 million-square-foot building located in the Tribeca area of Manhattan. The company now occupies 38,648 square feet at the property comprising the entire 26th floor and portions of the 17th and 27th floors. Robert Steinman represented the landlord, The Rudin Family, on an internal basis.