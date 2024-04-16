Tuesday, April 16, 2024
Read the Digital Magazines Subscribe to the Magazines
Subscribe
AcquisitionsHealthcareIndustrialNevadaOfficeRetailWestern

Dornin Investment Buys 20-Building Real Estate Portfolio in Northern Nevada for $70M

by Amy Works

SPARKS AND RENO, NEV. — Dornin Investment Group has acquired a 20-building portfolio in Sparks and Reno for approximately $70 million. Totaling 413,172 square feet, the portfolio includes light industrial, retail and medical office properties.

The majority of the buildings were constructed between 1977 and 1991, with retail assets built in 2005 to 2006. The portfolio collectively has more than 180 total tenants with a median size of 1,640 square feet. The office buildout of the warehouse units is 21.7 percent. The industrial buildings offer clear heights ranging from 12 feet to 16 feet.

Mark Nicoletti, Maxwell Shapiro and Julia Lewitt of Allen Matkins provided legal expertise in the transaction. Bill Bernard and Tami Haworth of Stewart Title provided title and escrow services.

You may also like

Condyne Capital Begins Work on 185,600 SF Industrial...

Atlanta United Announces $23M Headquarters Expansion in Marietta,...

Resource Realty Arranges 71,870 SF Industrial Lease in...

St. John Properties Signs Clinical Research Firm to...

Wintrust Agrees to Acquire Macatawa Bank for $510.3M

Namdar Realty Group, Mason Asset Management Acquire 1.3...

Iron Galaxy Studios to Occupy 25,000 SF at...

Ashkenazy Acquisition Corp. Welcomes New Tenants to Shopping...

SVN Wilson Commercial Group Arranges Sale of 12,000...