Dornin Investment Group Sells 63,760 SF Office Building in Riverside, California

Posted on by in Acquisitions, California, Office, Western

The County of Riverside, Calif., occupies 89 percent of the 63,760-square-foot office building at 2300 Market St. in Riverside, Calif.

RIVERSIDE, CALIF. — Orange County, Calif.-based Dornin Investment Group has completed the disposition of an office building located at 2300 Market St. in Riverside. A Los Angeles-based private investor acquired the property for an undisclosed price.

Originally constructed in 2006, the three-story, 63,760-square-foot office building was fully occupied at the time of sale. The County of Riverside occupies 89 percent of the rentable area and recently signed a five-year lease extension that expanded its footprint at the property.

Anthony DeLorenzo, Gary Stache, Doug Mack, Bryan Johnson, Will Cole and Sammy Cemo of CBRE represented the seller in the transaction.