Dornin Investment Group Sells Marnell Corporate Center 3 Office Building in Las Vegas for $23.2M

Posted on by in Acquisitions, Nevada, Office, Western

Located in Las Vegas, Marnell Corporate Center 3 (MCC3) features 71,378 square feet of multi-tenant office space.

LAS VEGAS — Dornin Investment Group has completed the sale of Marnell Corporate Center 3 (MCC3), a three-story, Class A office building in Las Vegas. A private investor acquired the asset for $23.2 million, or $325 per square foot.

Located at 6725 Via Austi Parkway, MCC3 features 71,378 square feet of multi-tenant office space. The seller originally purchased the building in early 2014 for $222 per square foot as part of a portfolio that consisted of three multi-tenant office buildings totaling 176,960 square feet, all located within the master-planned Marnell Corporate Center. This is the third and final disposition of the portfolio.

Marlene Fujita Winkel, Charles Moore and Alex Casingal of Cushman & Wakefield’s Private Capital Group in Las Vegas represented the seller in the deal. Charles Van Geel, also of Cushman & Wakefield, provided leasing advisory for the property.

