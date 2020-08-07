REBusinessOnline

Dornin Investment Group Sells Office Building in California’s Inland Empire for $16M

Posted on by in Acquisitions, California, Office, Western

3489-Vine-St-Riverside-CA

General Services Administration, Fidelity National Title and the County of Riverside are tenants at the 44,354-square-foot office building at 3489 Vine St. in Riverside, Calif.

RIVERSIDE, CALIF. — Orange County, Calif.-based Dornin Investment Group has completed the disposition of an office building located in Riverside. A Chicago-based institutional buyer acquired the asset for $16 million, or $361 per square foot.

CBRE’s Anthony DeLorenzo, Sammy Cemo, Gary Stache, Doug Mack and Bryan Johnson represented both the seller and the buyer in the deal.

Located at 3480 Vine St. in the Inland Empire, the 44,354-square-foot office building was originally built in 2004 and features prominent freeway frontage. At the time of sale, the property was fully occupied by three tenants: the U.S. General Services Administration (GSA), Fidelity National Title and the County of Riverside.

Get more news delivered to your inbox. Subscribe to France Media's e-newsletters. Click here.



Related News

Content Partners
Lee & Associates
RED Mortgage Capital
Walker & Dunlop

Webinars on Demand


Conferences
Oct
6
NMHC / InterFace Student Housing 2020


Read the Digital Editions

Heartland Recent Issue

Northeast Recent Issue

Southeast Recent Issue

Texas Recent Issue

Western Recent Issue

Shopping Center Business

California Centers

Ancillary Retail

Student Housing Business

Seniors Housing Business

Featured Properties  