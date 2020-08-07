Dornin Investment Group Sells Office Building in California’s Inland Empire for $16M

RIVERSIDE, CALIF. — Orange County, Calif.-based Dornin Investment Group has completed the disposition of an office building located in Riverside. A Chicago-based institutional buyer acquired the asset for $16 million, or $361 per square foot.

CBRE’s Anthony DeLorenzo, Sammy Cemo, Gary Stache, Doug Mack and Bryan Johnson represented both the seller and the buyer in the deal.

Located at 3480 Vine St. in the Inland Empire, the 44,354-square-foot office building was originally built in 2004 and features prominent freeway frontage. At the time of sale, the property was fully occupied by three tenants: the U.S. General Services Administration (GSA), Fidelity National Title and the County of Riverside.