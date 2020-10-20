Dornin Investment Group Sells Two Flex Office Buildings in Arizona for $24M

Posted on by in Acquisitions, Arizona, Office, Western

TEMPE, ARIZ. — Dornin Investment Group (DIG) has completed the sale of two multi-tenant flex office buildings located at 1711 W. Greentree Drive and 8945 S. Harl Ave. in Tempe. A Texas-based private investment company purchased the two-building portfolio for $24 million, or $170 per square foot.

Totaling 141,336 square feet, the buildings are located within Agave Business and Corporate Center. At the time of sale, the asset was stabilized at a combined occupancy of more than 97 percent.

Eric Wichterman and Mike Coover of Cushman & Wakefield represented the seller in the transaction.