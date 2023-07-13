Thursday, July 13, 2023
Dorsey Development Adds Four Tenants to Tarpon Heights Shopping Center in Cut Off, Louisiana

by John Nelson

CUT OFF, LA. — Dorsey Development Cos. has signed four new tenants to join the roster at Tarpon Heights Shopping Center, a 57,698-square-foot retail property in Cut Off. The center took a direct hit from Hurricane Ida in 2021, after which Dorsey has replaced the roof, rebuilt the façade and cleaned up debris at the site. Joining Tarpon Heights are Dollar General, which will return to its previous 11,398-square-foot space, as well as Bayou Ju Jitsu, El Viejon and Lafourche Parish Library. Bayou Ju Jitsu is a local martial arts studio, and El Viejon is a Mexican restaurant that is replacing the former El Paso restaurant.

