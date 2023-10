THEODORE, ALA. — Dorsey Development, an entity owned and operated by G. Paul Dorsey III, has purchased Island Road Shopping Center at 5827 Highway 90 W in Theodore. Winn-Dixie anchors the property, which totals 59,822 square feet. Other tenants at the center include Pizza Hut, Subway, Buddy’s Home Furnishings and Premier Nails. The seller and sales price were not disclosed.