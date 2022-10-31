REBusinessOnline

Doster Completes 219-Unit Multifamily Development in Downtown Huntsville

Posted on by in Alabama, Development, Multifamily, Southeast

Constellation, a 219-unit apartment community located in downtown Huntsville, is now open for leasing.

HUNTSVILLE, ALA. — Doster Construction Co., in partnership with Chicago-based developer Heartland Real Estate Partners, has completed the development of Constellation, an apartment community located in downtown Huntsville. Designed by Chicago-based Built Form Architects, Constellation features 219 luxury units in studio, one-, two- and three-bedroom layouts. Construction on the development, which is now open for leasing, began in late 2020. Rental rates at Constellation range from $1,117 to $3,709 per month, according to Apartments.com.

