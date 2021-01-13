Doster Completes Construction of 215-Unit Apartment Complex in Jeffersonville, Indiana

Posted on by in Development, Indiana, Midwest, Multifamily

The Walcott includes a pool, fitness center and rooftop terrace.

JEFFERSONVILLE, IND. — Doster Construction Co. has completed construction of The Walcott, a 215-unit luxury apartment complex in downtown Jeffersonville near Louisville. Located at 222 W. Maple St., the project includes a parking deck as well as a pool, fitness center and a rooftop terrace overlooking the Ohio River. Doster began construction on the project in 2019. Boka Powell was the architect and Waypoint Residential was the developer. Monthly rents start at $1,045 for studios. Residents can now earn 10 weeks of free rent.