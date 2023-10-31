Tuesday, October 31, 2023
The Dempsey Apartments is located adjacent to the Town Madison mixed-use community in Madison, Ala.
Doster Completes Construction of 290-Unit Dempsey Apartments in Madison, Alabama

by Hayden Spiess

MADISON, ALA. — Doster Construction Co. has completed the construction of The Dempsey Apartments, a 290-unit multifamily community in Madison. In addition to studio, one- and two-bedroom apartments, the property features 483 surface parking spaces, 25 detached garages and 5,000 square feet of retail space. Amenities at the community include a swimming pool, coworking lounge, fitness center, dog park and a clubroom.

Located at 375 Lime Quarry Road, Dempsey Apartments is adjacent to the 563-acre Town Madison mixed-use community. Doster completed the construction on behalf of the developer, Novare Group. 

