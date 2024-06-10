Doster Construction Completes 325-Unit Novel Parkway Apartments in Sanford, Florida

SANFORD, FLA. — Working on behalf of Crescent Communities, Doster Construction Co. has completed Novel Parkway, a 325-unit apartment community situated along International Parkway in Sanford, a northeast suburb of Orlando. The property features a mix of one-, two- and three-bedroom apartments ranging in size from 656 to 1,527 square feet. Monthly rental rates range from $1,700 to $3,437, according to Apartments.com.

Novel Parkway features 10,000 square feet of amenities, including a pool, fitness center, clubhouse, business center and walking/biking trails.