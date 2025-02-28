Friday, February 28, 2025
Attain at Bradford Creek, a recently completed, 350-unit multifamily development, is located at 556 Martin Road in Huntsville, Ala.
Doster Construction Completes $90M Multifamily Development in Huntsville, Alabama

by John Nelson

HUNTSVILLE, ALA. — Doster Construction Co. has completed Attain at Bradford Creek, a $90 million, Class A multifamily development in Huntsville. Alexandria, Va.-based Bonaventure is the developer and property manager for the project.

Located at 556 Martin Road, Attain at Bradford Creek comprises 350 one-, two- and three-bedroom apartments ranging from 839 square feet to 1,375 square feet in size. Monthly rental rates begin at $1,134, according to Apartments.com. Amenities include a resort-style pool, fitness center, clubhouse, Amazon package lockers, dog park and a pond.

