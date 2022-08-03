Doster Construction Completes Novel Edgehill Apartments in Nashville

NASHVILLE, TENN. — Doster Construction Co. has completed Novel Edgehill, a five-story mixed-use apartment community situated just south of Nashville’s Gulch district. Charlotte-based Crescent Communities and locally based Pearl Street Partners co-developed the 270-unit community, which features a five-level parking garage and rooftop pool. KTGY Architecture designed Novel Edgehill with studio, one- and two-bedroom floor plans. The asset also features ground-floor retail space leased to Land of a Thousand Hills Coffee, The Mercantile, Bodyrok gym and Roc and Roe Style Bar. Doster Construction broke ground on the project in 2020. According to the property website, rental rates range from $1,905 to $3,500 per month.