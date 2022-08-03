REBusinessOnline

Doster Construction Completes Novel Edgehill Apartments in Nashville

Posted on by in Development, Mixed-Use, Multifamily, Restaurant, Retail, Southeast, Tennessee

Novel Edgehill in Nashville is a 270-unit community that features a five-level parking garage and rooftop pool, as well as ground-floor retail space.

NASHVILLE, TENN. — Doster Construction Co. has completed Novel Edgehill, a five-story mixed-use apartment community situated just south of Nashville’s Gulch district. Charlotte-based Crescent Communities and locally based Pearl Street Partners co-developed the 270-unit community, which features a five-level parking garage and rooftop pool. KTGY Architecture designed Novel Edgehill with studio, one- and two-bedroom floor plans. The asset also features ground-floor retail space leased to Land of a Thousand Hills Coffee, The Mercantile, Bodyrok gym and Roc and Roe Style Bar. Doster Construction broke ground on the project in 2020. According to the property website, rental rates range from $1,905 to $3,500 per month.

Get more news delivered to your inbox. Subscribe to France Media's e-newsletters. Click here.



Top Stories

Market Reports



Content Partners
‣ Arbor Realty Trust
‣ Bohler
‣ Lee & Associates
‣ Lument
‣ NAI Global
‣ Northmarq
‣ Walker & Dunlop
Subscribe to the newsletter
Conferences
Aug
17
InterFace Seniors Housing Southeast 2022
Aug
24
InterFace Kansas City Multifamily 2022
Aug
24
InterFace Kansas City Retail 2022
Aug
25
InterFace Multifamily Texas 2022
Sep
8
InterFace Healthcare Real Estate 2022
Sep
13
InterFace Phoenix Retail 2022
Sep
13
InterFace Phoenix Multifamily 2022
Sep
14
InterFace Phoenix Industrial 2022


Webinars on Demand


Read the Digital Editions

Northeast Multifamily & Affordable Housing Business

Midwest Multifamily & Affordable Housing Business

Western Multifamily & Affordable Housing Business

Texas Multifamily & Affordable Housing Business

Southeast Multifamily & Affordable Housing Business

Heartland Real Estate Business

Northeast Real Estate Business

Southeast Real Estate Business

Texas Real Estate Business

Western Real Estate Business

Shopping Center Business

California Centers

Student Housing Business

Seniors Housing Business

Featured Properties  