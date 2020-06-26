Doster Construction Delivers 296-Unit Multifamily Community Near Memphis

Communal amenities at Springs at Forest Hill include a pool, fitness center, clubhouse, car care center, grilling area and package services.

FOREST HILL, TENN. — Doster Construction Co. has delivered Springs at Forest Hill, a 296-unit multifamily community in Forest Hill. Designed by Phillips Partnership, the property offers studio through three-bedroom floor plans. Communal amenities include a pool, fitness center, clubhouse, car care center, grilling area and package services. Springs at Forest Hill is located at 3750 Moraine St., 22 miles east of downtown Memphis. Birmingham, Ala.-based Doster began construction in summer 2018 on behalf of the developer, Continental Partners.