REBusinessOnline

Doster Construction Delivers 296-Unit Multifamily Community Near Memphis

Posted on by in Development, Multifamily, Southeast, Tennessee

Communal amenities at Springs at Forest Hill include a pool, fitness center, clubhouse, car care center, grilling area and package services.

FOREST HILL, TENN. — Doster Construction Co. has delivered Springs at Forest Hill, a 296-unit multifamily community in Forest Hill. Designed by Phillips Partnership, the property offers studio through three-bedroom floor plans. Communal amenities include a pool, fitness center, clubhouse, car care center, grilling area and package services. Springs at Forest Hill is located at 3750 Moraine St., 22 miles east of downtown Memphis. Birmingham, Ala.-based Doster began construction in summer 2018 on behalf of the developer, Continental Partners.

Get more news delivered to your inbox. Subscribe to France Media's e-newsletters. Click here.



Related News

Content Partners
Lee & Associates
RED Mortgage Capital
Walker & Dunlop

Webinars on Demand


Conferences
Jun
30
Webinar: Active Adult — How to Define it and Where is the Industry’s Hottest Segment Trending?
Aug
26
InterFace Seniors Housing Southeast 2020
Sep
16
InterFace Active Adult 2020
Oct
6
NMHC / InterFace Student Housing 2020


Read the Digital Editions

Heartland Recent Issue

Northeast Recent Issue

Southeast Recent Issue

Texas Recent Issue

Western Recent Issue

Shopping Center Business

California Centers

Ancillary Retail

Student Housing Business

Seniors Housing Business

Featured Properties  