Dot It Restaurant Fulfillment Signs 134,272 SF Industrial Lease in Arlington

ARLINGTON, TEXAS — Dot It Restaurant Fulfillment has signed a 134,272-square-foot industrial lease at 4200 Empire Road in Arlington. The company is more than doubling its footprint of 60,000 square feet at its previous space at 2001 E. Randol Mill Road. Luke Davis and Matt Dornak of Stream Realty Partners represented the landlord, ML Realty Partners, in the lease negotiations. John Brewer and Riley Maxwell of Transwestern represented Dot It, which provides food safety products and print fulfillment solutions for the food and beverage industry.