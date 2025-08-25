Monday, August 25, 2025
Read the Digital Magazines Subscribe to the Magazines
Subscribe
DevelopmentFloridaMixed-UseSoutheast

Double B Adds AdventHealth, Onx Homes to Wyld Oaks Development Team in Central Florida

by John Nelson

APOPKA, FLA. — Double B Development, the developer behind the 255-acre Wyld Oaks mixed-use development underway in Central Florida, has announced new additions to its “co-creator” team. The project is located at the intersection of State Road 429/Western Beltway and West Kelly Park Road in Apopka. The company has added AdventHealth, a health system that operates 17 hospitals and freestanding emergency rooms, to the mix at Wyld Oaks. Other new additions include homebuilder Onx Homes and a retail market dubbed Wyld Provisions.

“Having world-class organizations like AdventHealth, Onx Homes and Wyld Provisions join our community validates our position as Central Florida’s premier destination for forward-thinking partners who recognize the unique opportunity to be part of something transformative,” says Joseph Beninati, founder of Double B and Wyld Oaks.

You may also like

Arriba Capital Provides $67M Construction Loan for Dual-Branded...

Falcone Begins Leasing 240-Unit Momentum Blanding Apartments in...

Define Living to Develop 388-Unit Apartment Community in...

Hanover, TIG Break Ground on 213,425 SF Spec...

MCB Real Estate, Osiris to Undertake $100M Retail...

Partnership Completes $100M Affordable Housing Project in Queens

Newcastle Partners Breaks Ground on 406,138 SF Industrial...

JLL Secures $55.6M for Development of 188-Unit Luxury...

Park7 Group Completes 30-Story Student Housing Tower at...