Doubletree Partners Divests of Doubletree Centre Industrial Building in Scottsdale, Arizona

Doubletree Centre in Scottsdale, Ariz., feature 22,303 square feet of industrial space.

SCOTTSDALE, ARIZ. — Doubletree Partners has completed the sale of Doubletree Centre, a multi-tenant industrial property located in Scottsdale. Quesnell International acquired the asset for an undisclosed price in a 1031 exchange.

Located at 9525 E. Doubletree Ranch Road, the property features 22,303 square feet of industrial space. Doubletree Partners acquired the property in 2014 with only one tenant and invested into the building to facilitate owner/use requirements to bring the property to 100 percent occupancy.

Michelle Gardner of Kidder Mathews represented the seller in the transaction.