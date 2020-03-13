REBusinessOnline

Doubletree Partners Divests of Doubletree Centre Industrial Building in Scottsdale, Arizona

Posted on by in Acquisitions, Arizona, Industrial, Western

Doubletree-Centre-Scottsdale-AZ

Doubletree Centre in Scottsdale, Ariz., feature 22,303 square feet of industrial space.

SCOTTSDALE, ARIZ. — Doubletree Partners has completed the sale of Doubletree Centre, a multi-tenant industrial property located in Scottsdale. Quesnell International acquired the asset for an undisclosed price in a 1031 exchange.

Located at 9525 E. Doubletree Ranch Road, the property features 22,303 square feet of industrial space. Doubletree Partners acquired the property in 2014 with only one tenant and invested into the building to facilitate owner/use requirements to bring the property to 100 percent occupancy.

Michelle Gardner of Kidder Mathews represented the seller in the transaction.

Get more news delivered to your inbox. Subscribe to France Media's e-newsletters. Click here.



Related News

Content Partners
Lee & Associates
RED Mortgage Capital
Walker & Dunlop

Conferences
Apr
7
InterFace Student Housing 2020
Apr
22
InterFace Las Vegas Industrial 2020
Apr
22
InterFace Las Vegas Multifamily 2020
May
12
InterFace Active Adult 2020
May
27
InterFace Healthcare Real Estate Carolinas 2020
May
27
InterFace Carolinas 2020
Jun
16
InterFace Seattle Multifamily 2020
Jun
16
InterFace Seattle Retail 2020
Jun
18
InterFace San Diego Mixed-Use 2020
Jun
18
InterFace San Diego Retail Real Estate 2020


Read the Digital Editions

Heartland Recent Issue

Northeast Recent Issue

Southeast Recent Issue

Texas Recent Issue

Western Recent Issue

Shopping Center Business