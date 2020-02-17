REBusinessOnline

Dougherty Arranges Acquisition Financing for 105-Unit Multifamily Asset in Fort Worth

Posted on by in Loans, Multifamily, Texas

FORT WORTH, TEXAS — Dougherty Mortgage LLC has arranged an undisclosed amount of acquisition financing for Monterrey Apartments & Townhomes, a 105-unit multifamily asset in Fort Worth. The property features one-, two- and three-bedroom units and amenities such as a pool, outdoor grilling stations and a playground. Dougherty arranged the 12-year loan through a partnership with Old Capital Lending for borrower JARS Monterrey 105 LLC.

