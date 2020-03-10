Dougherty Arranges Acquisition Financing for 256-Unit Silverton Apartments in Irving

Silverton Apartments in Irving totals 256 units.

IRVING, TEXAS — Dougherty Mortgage LLC has arranged acquisition financing for Silverton Apartments, a 256-unit community in Irving. According to apartments.com, the property was built in 1980 and features one- and two-bedroom units. Amenities include a pool, fitness center, clubhouse and outdoor grilling area. Dougherty arranged the loan, which carries as 12-year term and a 30-year amortization schedule, through a partnership with Old Capital Lending. The borrower and loan amount were not disclosed.