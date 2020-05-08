Dougherty Mortgage Originates $6.7M Refinancing for Seniors Housing Property in Roseville, Minnesota

Roseville Seniors includes 127 units.

ROSEVILLE, MINN. — Dougherty Mortgage has provided a $6.7 million HUD loan for the refinancing of Roseville Seniors, a 127-unit affordable seniors housing property in Roseville. All of the units are restricted to elderly or disabled residents. The 35-year loan, which was the refinancing of an existing HUD loan through the Section 232 mortgage insurance program, is fully amortizing. The financing will enable the borrower, Good Neighbor Senior Apartments LP, to reduce its interest rate and mortgage insurance premium.