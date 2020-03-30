Dougherty Mortgage Provides $15.9M HUD Loan for Affordable Seniors Housing Community in Minneapolis

Trinity Apartments includes 120 units.

MINNEAPOLIS — Dougherty Mortgage has provided a $15.9 million HUD 221(d)(4) loan for the rehabilitation of Trinity Apartments, a 120-unit affordable seniors housing property in Minneapolis. All units at the eight-story building are restricted to heads of household over age 62 and are covered by a project-based Section 8 HAP contract. Under this program, the rents are subsidized by HUD.

The borrower is Trinity Limited Partnership. The property will receive $6.7 million in renovation work, including dwelling unit and community space upgrades. In addition to the HUD-insured first mortgage, the project utilized low-income housing tax credits and tax-exempt bonds. Dougherty & Co., an affiliate of Dougherty Mortgage, underwrote the bonds. This is the second transaction to close under the new HUD 221(d)(4) pilot program through Minneapolis. The term is 40 years plus construction period with a 40-year amortization.