Dougherty Mortgage Provides $2.3M Refinancing for Multifamily Building in Wichita
WICHITA, KAN. — Dougherty Mortgage has provided a $2.3 million Fannie Mae loan for the refinancing of Player Piano Lofts in Wichita. The 36-unit, market-rate multifamily building was originally constructed in 1901 and later renovated for residential and commercial use in 2015. The loan features a 12-year term and a 30-year amortization schedule. Player Piano Building LLC was the borrower.
Get more news delivered to your inbox. Subscribe to France Media's e-newsletters. Click here.