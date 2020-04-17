Dougherty Mortgage Provides $2.3M Refinancing for Multifamily Building in Wichita

Posted on by in Kansas, Loans, Midwest, Multifamily

Player Piano Lofts features 36 units and 3,120 square feet of commercial space.

WICHITA, KAN. — Dougherty Mortgage has provided a $2.3 million Fannie Mae loan for the refinancing of Player Piano Lofts in Wichita. The 36-unit, market-rate multifamily building was originally constructed in 1901 and later renovated for residential and commercial use in 2015. The loan features a 12-year term and a 30-year amortization schedule. Player Piano Building LLC was the borrower.