REBusinessOnline

Dougherty Mortgage Provides $2.3M Refinancing for Multifamily Building in Wichita

Posted on by in Kansas, Loans, Midwest, Multifamily

Player Piano Lofts features 36 units and 3,120 square feet of commercial space.

WICHITA, KAN. — Dougherty Mortgage has provided a $2.3 million Fannie Mae loan for the refinancing of Player Piano Lofts in Wichita. The 36-unit, market-rate multifamily building was originally constructed in 1901 and later renovated for residential and commercial use in 2015. The loan features a 12-year term and a 30-year amortization schedule. Player Piano Building LLC was the borrower.

Get more news delivered to your inbox. Subscribe to France Media's e-newsletters. Click here.



Related News

FEATURED PROPERTY
Click here to see more featured properties.
Updated daily:
How Will COVID-19 Impact the Commercial Real Estate Industry? Click here.
COVID-19 Webinars: Learn more about the CRE industry's response to the coronavirus. Sign up.
Content Partners
Lee & Associates
RED Mortgage Capital
Walker & Dunlop

Featured Properties  
Conferences
May
12
InterFace Active Adult 2020
May
27
InterFace Healthcare Real Estate Carolinas 2020
May
27
InterFace Carolinas 2020
Jun
16
InterFace Seattle Multifamily 2020
Jun
16
InterFace Seattle Retail 2020
Jun
18
InterFace San Diego Mixed-Use 2020
Jun
18
InterFace San Diego Retail Real Estate 2020
Jun
25
InterFace Las Vegas Industrial 2020
Jun
25
InterFace Las Vegas Multifamily 2020


Read the Digital Editions

Heartland Recent Issue

Northeast Recent Issue

Southeast Recent Issue

Texas Recent Issue

Western Recent Issue

Shopping Center Business

California Centers

Ancillary Retail

Student Housing Business

Seniors Housing Business