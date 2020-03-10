Dougherty Mortgage Provides $23.8M Refinancing for Multifamily Property in Rochester, Minnesota
ROCHESTER, MINN. — Dougherty Mortgage LLC has provided a $23.8 million Fannie Mae loan for the refinancing of Red44, a 159-unit, market-rate multifamily property in Rochester. The five-story community was built in 2017. Amenities include an outdoor pool, grilling area, dog park, community area, pet station, rooftop terrace, fitness center and heated garage parking. The 12-year loan features a 30-year amortization schedule. Mayowood Commons LLC was the borrower.
Get more news delivered to your inbox. Subscribe to France Media's e-newsletters. Click here.