Dougherty Mortgage Provides $35M HUD Construction Loan for Apartment Project in Terrell, Texas

TERRELL, TEXAS — Dougherty Mortgage has provided a $35 million construction loan for Crossroads at Terrell, a 270-unit, garden-style apartment community planned for a 10.5-acre site in the east Dallas suburb of Terrell. Dougherty’s Fort Worth office closed the HUD 221(d)(4) loan on behalf of the borrower and developer, an entity doing business as Terrell MF Ventures LLC. The loan features a 40-year term and 40-year amortization schedule. The Class A community will feature a package center, resort-style pool, fire pit, outdoor cooking, business center, clubhouse with kitchen, game room, fitness center, bicycle storage, dog park and a pet spa. The developer plans to build Crossroads at Terrell to National Green Building Bronze standards. The 221(d)(4) product is HUD’s flagship loan program financing the construction and redevelopment of market-rate and affordable housing apartment communities. Details about the project’s construction timeline were not disclosed.