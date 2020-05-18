REBusinessOnline

Dougherty Mortgage Provides $4 Million Fannie Mae Loan for Refinancing of Multifamily Property in Camden, New Jersey

Posted on by in Loans, Multifamily, New Jersey, Northeast

CAMDEN, N.J. — Dougherty Mortgage has provided a $4 million Fannie Mae loan for the refinancing of All American Gardens Apartments, an 86-unit multifamily property located in Camden, a western suburb of Philadelphia. The borrower was All American Gardens LLC. The loan carried a term of 10 years and a 30-year amortization rate.  The property features 20 one-bedroom units, 56 two-bedroom units and 10 three-bedroom units across five residential buildings. Andrew LaSalla II with LSG Lending Advisors arranged the loan in collaboration with Dougherty Mortgage.

Get more news delivered to your inbox. Subscribe to France Media's e-newsletters. Click here.



Related News

Content Partners
Lee & Associates
RED Mortgage Capital
Walker & Dunlop

Updated daily:
How Will COVID-19 Impact the Commercial Real Estate Industry? Click here.
COVID-19 Webinars: Learn more about the CRE industry's response to the coronavirus. Sign up.
Watch On Demand:
Webinar: COVID-19 Impact on Seniors Housing Market Valuation
Webinar: Atlanta Retail Reboot
Webinar: Texas Retail Reboot
Webinar: How to Maintain Student Housing Leasing Velocity, Despite COVID-19
Conferences
May
20
Webinar: Seniors Housing Marketing and Sales During the Pandemic and Beyond
May
21
Webinar: California Retail Reboot — How Will California’s Retail and Restaurant Sector Recover Post-Coronavirus?


Read the Digital Editions

Heartland Recent Issue

Northeast Recent Issue

Southeast Recent Issue

Texas Recent Issue

Western Recent Issue

Shopping Center Business

California Centers

Ancillary Retail

Student Housing Business

Seniors Housing Business

Featured Properties  