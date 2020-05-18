Dougherty Mortgage Provides $4 Million Fannie Mae Loan for Refinancing of Multifamily Property in Camden, New Jersey

CAMDEN, N.J. — Dougherty Mortgage has provided a $4 million Fannie Mae loan for the refinancing of All American Gardens Apartments, an 86-unit multifamily property located in Camden, a western suburb of Philadelphia. The borrower was All American Gardens LLC. The loan carried a term of 10 years and a 30-year amortization rate. The property features 20 one-bedroom units, 56 two-bedroom units and 10 three-bedroom units across five residential buildings. Andrew LaSalla II with LSG Lending Advisors arranged the loan in collaboration with Dougherty Mortgage.