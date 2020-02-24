Dougherty Mortgage Provides $8.6M Refinancing for Multifamily Portfolio in Minnesota

Posted on by in Loans, Midwest, Minnesota, Multifamily

The Suite Liv’n portfolio is located in Willmar.

WILLMAR, MINN. — Dougherty Mortgage LLC has provided an $8.6 million Fannie Mae loan for the refinancing of a 204-unit multifamily portfolio in Willmar in central Minnesota. The four buildings were constructed between 1974 and 1977. The loan features a 12-year term and a 30-year amortization schedule. Suite Liv’n manages the portfolio.