Douglas Allred Co. Breaks Ground on 300,000 SF Office Project at Park Place in Chandler, Arizona

Posted on by in Arizona, Development, Office, Western

ParkPlace-Chandler-AZ

The two new buildings at Park Place in Chandler, Ariz., will bring 300,000 square feet of speculative office space.

CHANDLER, ARIZ. — The Douglas Allred Co. has broken ground on two additional office buildings at its Park Place Development on Price Corridor in Chandler. Located at the northeast corner of Price and Willis roads, the three-story buildings will offer 150,000 square feet each.

Willmeng Construction, serving as general contractor, will deliver the buildings along with an 800-stall parking structure. Upon completion, the project will offer 10- to 12-foot ceiling heights, high-quality finishes and a six per 1,000 parking ratio.

Balmer Architectural Group is providing architectural services for the project, which will add to the existing 1.5 million square feet of office, manufacturing and retail space at Park Place.

