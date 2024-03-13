Douglas Capital Partners Acquires 385,000 SF Office, Industrial Portfolio in Metro Columbus for $25M

GROVE CITY AND DUBLIN, OHIO — Michigan-based real estate investment firm Douglas Capital Partners has acquired three Columbus-area properties from American National Insurance Co. and Brookfield for $25 million. The three-property portfolio totals 385,000 square feet and is comprised of SouthPark XX, a Class A industrial asset in Grove City, and two office buildings in Dublin. The office assets include the Emerald Professional Building and Upper Metro Place. The acquisitions mark the first investments outside of Michigan for Douglas Capital Partners.