Wednesday, March 13, 2024
Read the Digital Magazines Subscribe to the Magazines
Subscribe
The portfolio is comprised of one industrial building and two office properties. Pictured is the Emerald Professional Building in Dublin.
AcquisitionsIndustrialMidwestOfficeOhio

Douglas Capital Partners Acquires 385,000 SF Office, Industrial Portfolio in Metro Columbus for $25M

by Kristin Harlow

GROVE CITY AND DUBLIN, OHIO — Michigan-based real estate investment firm Douglas Capital Partners has acquired three Columbus-area properties from American National Insurance Co. and Brookfield for $25 million. The three-property portfolio totals 385,000 square feet and is comprised of SouthPark XX, a Class A industrial asset in Grove City, and two office buildings in Dublin. The office assets include the Emerald Professional Building and Upper Metro Place. The acquisitions mark the first investments outside of Michigan for Douglas Capital Partners.

You may also like

Greywolf Arranges $3.7M Sale of Industrial Building in...

Mosaic Construction Completes K-12 STEM Learning Facility for...

Interra Realty Brokers $1.3M Sale of Apartment Building...

Marcus & Millichap Arranges $30M Sale of Shopping...

Last Mile Investments Acquires 26,114 SF Retail Center...

Partnership Buys 360-Unit Hearthstone at City Center Apartments...

Oakley Group Brokers Sale of 96-Unit Apartment Community...

Colliers Negotiates $13.5M Sale of Mixed-Use Property in...

Gantry Secures $7M Loan for Self-Storage Facility in...