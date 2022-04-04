REBusinessOnline

Douglas Development Receives Financing for 329,604 SF Industrial Redevelopment Syracuse

Posted on by in Development, Industrial, Multifamily, New York, Northeast

SYRACUSE, N.Y. — Washington, D.C.-based Douglas Development has received $26 million in construction financing for the redevelopment of a three-building, 329,604-square-foot industrial complex in downtown Syracuse. The property was originally built in 1897 along the Erie Canal as the Onogonda County Savings Bank building. Douglas Development, which acquired the property from M&T Bank in 2020 for $7.6 million, plans to convert the site into a multifamily community with 121 units, three retail spaces and 436 parking spots. Israel-based Bank Hapoalim provided the loan. The first units are expected to be available for occupancy in December, with full completion slated for May 2023.

