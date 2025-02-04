Douglaston Development Breaks Ground on 277-Unit Bronx Affordable Housing Project

NEW YORK CITY — Douglaston Development has broken ground on a 277-unit affordable housing project that will be located in the Bedford Park neighborhood of the Bronx. The building at 2868 Webster Ave. will rise 12 stories and is backed by $190 million in financing from a variety of sources. Units will come in studio, one-, two- and three-bedroom floor plans and will be reserved for households earning up to 70 percent of the area median income. Sixty units will be set aside as supportive housing. The project represents the second phase of a two-phase development that also includes a 188-unit seniors housing complex that opened in fall 2023. Levine Builders, the general contracting affiliate of Douglaston Development, will construct the community. Construction is expected to be complete in 2027.