Thursday, September 28, 2023
Read the Digital Magazines Subscribe to the Magazines
Subscribe (newsletter)
2856-Webster-Ave.-The-Bronx
Residents at Douglaston Development's new affordable seniors housing project in The Bronx receive complimentary memberships to The New York Botanical Garden, which owns the land on which the property was developed.
Affordable HousingDevelopmentMultifamilyNew YorkNortheastSeniors Housing

Douglaston Development Completes 188-Unit Affordable Seniors Housing Project in The Bronx

by Taylor Williams

NEW YORK CITY — Locally based firm Douglaston Development has completed a 188-unit affordable seniors housing project in The Bronx. The 12-story building is adjacent to the New York Botanical Garden (NYBG) and represents Phase I of a larger development. Phase II will consist of 277 affordable seniors housing residences and 8,000 square feet of retail space. Units are reserved for households earning 50 percent or less of the area median income. Douglaston developed the project through a 99-year ground lease with NYBG. Stephen B. Jacobs Group designed the project, and Levine Builders served as the general contractor and construction manager.

You may also like

Acadia Lodging Arranges $24M Sale of 250-Room Hotel...

Goulston & Storrs Signs 100,000 SF Office Lease...

Kislak Negotiates $1.4M Sale of Northern New Jersey...

Philadelphia Retail Market Establishes Its Resilience

Investments from Life Insurance Companies May Throw a...

S2 Capital Acquires 642-Unit Apartment Complex in Grand...

JLL Arranges $43.2M Loan for Varenita of Westlake...

CPP Acquires Two Affordable Housing Communities in Albuquerque...

Rockefeller Group Buys 35.6-Acre Site to Develop 453,550...