Douglaston Development Completes 188-Unit Affordable Seniors Housing Project in The Bronx

NEW YORK CITY — Locally based firm Douglaston Development has completed a 188-unit affordable seniors housing project in The Bronx. The 12-story building is adjacent to the New York Botanical Garden (NYBG) and represents Phase I of a larger development. Phase II will consist of 277 affordable seniors housing residences and 8,000 square feet of retail space. Units are reserved for households earning 50 percent or less of the area median income. Douglaston developed the project through a 99-year ground lease with NYBG. Stephen B. Jacobs Group designed the project, and Levine Builders served as the general contractor and construction manager.