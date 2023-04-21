Friday, April 21, 2023
3Eleven-Manhattan
Rising 60 stories, 3Eleven in Manhattan houses 703 market-rate apartments and 235 affordable housing units.
DevelopmentMultifamilyNew YorkNortheast

Douglaston Development Completes 938-Unit Multifamily Project in Manhattan

by Taylor Williams

NEW YORK CITY — New York City-based Douglaston Development has completed 3Eleven, a 938-unit multifamily project located at 311 Eleventh Ave. in Manhattan’s West Chelsea neighborhood. The 60-story building houses 703 market-rate apartments and 235 affordable housing units, as well as 60,000 square feet of indoor and outdoor amenity space and 15,000 square feet of retail space. Units come in studio, one- and two-bedroom formats and are furnished with stainless steel appliances and individual washers and dryers. Amenities include an outdoor pool, multiple roof decks, a fitness center, children’s play area, multiple resident lounges, music studios and indoor and outdoor dog runs. Rents start at roughly $4,200 per month for a studio apartment.

