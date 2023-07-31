Douglaston Development Nears Completion of 188-Unit Affordable Seniors Housing Project in The Bronx

NEW YORK CITY — Locally based firm Douglaston Development is nearing completion of a 188-unit affordable seniors housing project in The Bronx. The 12-story building at 2856 Webster Ave., which is adjacent to the New York Botanical Gardens (NYBG), represents Phase I of a larger development. Phase II consists of 277 affordable seniors housing residences and 8,000 square feet of retail space. Units are reserved for households earning 50 percent or less of the area median income. Douglaston is developing the project through a 99-year ground lease with NYBG. Stephen B. Jacobs Group is the project architect, and Levine Builders is the general contractor and construction manager. The first move-ins are now underway.