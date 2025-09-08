Monday, September 8, 2025
1057-Atlantic-Avenue-Brooklyn
The site at 1057 Atlantic Ave. in Brooklyn is located at the convergence of the Bedford-Stuyvesant, Clinton Hill and Prospect Heights neighborhoods.
Affordable HousingDevelopmentMultifamilyNew YorkNortheast

Douglaston Development Nears Completion of $320M Multifamily Project in Brooklyn

by Taylor Williams

NEW YORK CITY — Douglaston Development is nearing completion of a $320 million multifamily project at 1057 Atlantic Ave. in the Bedford-Stuyvesant neighborhood of Brooklyn. The 17-story building will have 456 units, 138 units of which will be reserved as affordable housing, as well as 31,000 square feet of retail space. Units will come in one-, two- and three-bedroom floor plans. Amenities will include a fitness center, lounge, golf simulator, game room, screening room, children’s playroom and a landscaped rooftop deck, as well as 31,000 square feet of ground-floor retail space. Construction topped out last February. Leasing will begin in the coming weeks.

