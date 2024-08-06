Douglaston Development Receives Financing for $190M Bronx Affordable Housing Project

NEW YORK CITY — Douglaston Development has received financing for a $190 million affordable housing project that will be located in the Bedford Park neighborhood of the Bronx. The building at 2868 Webster Ave. will rise 12 stories and house 277 units. The financing includes $83.4 million in tax-exempt bond proceeds and $17.4 million in subsidies allocated by The New York City Housing Development Corp. The New York City Department of Housing Preservation & Development also provided a $52.6 million subsidy under its Extremely Low- and Low-Income Affordability Program. Wells Fargo provided Low-Income Housing Tax Credits as well as a letter of credit for the project. Units will come in studio, one-, two- and three-bedroom floor plans and will be reserved for households earning up to 70 percent of the area median income. Sixty units will be set aside as supportive units. The project represents the second phase of a two-phase development that also includes a 188-unit seniors housing complex that opened in fall 2023. Levine Builders, the general contracting affiliate of Douglaston Development, will build the community. Construction is expected to be complete in 2027.