Douglaston Development Tops Out 158-Unit Affordable Housing Project in Manhattan

NEW YORK CITY — Douglaston Development has topped out Rialto West, a 158-unit affordable housing project in Manhattan’s Hell’s Kitchen neighborhood. The eight-story building will offer studio, one-, two- and three-bedroom units that will be reserved for households earning up to 140 percent of the area median income. In addition, 15 percent of the units will be dedicated to serving formerly homeless households. Rialto West will also feature a fitness center, onsite laundry facilities and a bike storage area. Levine Builders, a Douglaston affiliate, is the general contractor for the project, full completion of which is slated for the fourth quarter of next year.