Wednesday, August 20, 2025
Read the Digital Magazines Subscribe to the Magazines
Subscribe
Rialto-West-Manhattan
The ground floor of Rialto West, a new affordable housing project in Manhattan, will include approximately 5,500 square feet of cultural space as well as a public restroom facing an approximately 25,000-square-foot public plaza that will be built at 705 Tenth Ave.
Affordable HousingDevelopmentMultifamilyNew YorkNortheast

Douglaston Development Tops Out 158-Unit Affordable Housing Project in Manhattan

by Taylor Williams

NEW YORK CITY — Douglaston Development has topped out Rialto West, a 158-unit affordable housing project in Manhattan’s Hell’s Kitchen neighborhood. The eight-story building will offer studio, one-, two- and three-bedroom units that will be reserved for households earning up to 140 percent of the area median income. In addition, 15 percent of the units will be dedicated to serving formerly homeless households. Rialto West will also feature a fitness center, onsite laundry facilities and a bike storage area. Levine Builders, a Douglaston affiliate, is the general contractor for the project, full completion of which is slated for the fourth quarter of next year.

You may also like

CBRE Negotiates Sale of 102,071 SF Shopping Center...

LANDMARK Begins Leasing 85-Unit Multifamily Project in Union,...

SRS Brokers $7.5M Ground-Lease Sale of Wawa Convenience...

Lendlease Begins Preleasing, Reveals Renderings for 834-Unit Apartment...

San Diego Multifamily Market Remains Tight With Steady...

Big Bear Partners Begins Construction on Phase I...

Centennial Bank Provides $73M Construction Loan for Elysian...

Stream Realty Partners Breaks Ground on 35,000 SF...

JLL Arranges $119.2M Refinancing of Life Sciences Property...