Douglaston Development Tops Out $320M Multifamily Project in Brooklyn

NEW YORK CITY — Douglaston Development has topped out a $320 million multifamily project located at 1057 Atlantic Ave. in the Bedford-Stuyvesant neighborhood Brooklyn. The 17-story building will ultimately house 456 apartments, 137 of which will be reserved as affordable housing. Units will come in one-, two- and three-bedroom floor plans. Amenities will include a fitness center, lounge, golf simulator, game room, screening room, children’s playroom and a landscaped rooftop deck, as well as 31,000 square feet of ground-floor retail space. Greystone Capital Advisors arranged financing for the project, which included $185 million in construction financing from Wells Fargo Bank, M&T Bank and BankUnited. Funds managed by Ares Real Estate also have a preferred equity investment project in the development, which is slated for completion in late 2025.