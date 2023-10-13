Friday, October 13, 2023
DoveHill Capital Management Buys 329-Room, Dual-Branded Hotel in Philadelphia

by Taylor Williams

PHILADELPHIA — Florida-based investment firm DoveHill Capital Management has acquired a 329-room, dual-branded hotel in Philadelphia’s Wynnefield Heights neighborhood. The Hilton hotel was built in 2000 and was fully renovated in 2016, while the Homewood Suites hotel was built in 2005 and fully renovated in 2022. The hotels share 26,000 square feet of amenity space, as well as 1,300 parking spaces, and have jointly benefited from over $10 million in capital investment since 2015. DoveHill’s subsidiary, The Wurzak Hotel Group, will manage the property.

