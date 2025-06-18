DoveHill Invests in Redevelopment of Historic Boutique Hotel in Savannah

SAVANNAH, GA. — Fort Lauderdale, Fla.-based DoveHIll has placed a preferred equity investment for the redevelopment of a boutique hotel in Savannah’s Historic District. The project will deliver The Sabal House, a 64-room luxury hotel, in place of the former President’s Quarter Inn. The hotel is located on Oglethorpe Square and directly across from the Owens-Thomas House.

In addition to upgraded and brand new hotel rooms, The Sabal House will feature Oak Steakhouse, a restaurant concept by Indigo Road Hospitality Group. Terms of DoveHill’s investment were not released. The hotel’s management firm, TPG Hotels & Resorts, says the development team includes Procaccianti Cos., Kim King Associates and Ross Hotel Partners.