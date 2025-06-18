Wednesday, June 18, 2025
Read the Digital Magazines Subscribe to the Magazines
Subscribe
The Sabal House will be a 64-room luxury hotel with a restaurant called Oak Steakhouse.
AcquisitionsDevelopmentGeorgiaHospitalitySoutheast

DoveHill Invests in Redevelopment of Historic Boutique Hotel in Savannah

by John Nelson

SAVANNAH, GA. — Fort Lauderdale, Fla.-based DoveHIll has placed a preferred equity investment for the redevelopment of a boutique hotel in Savannah’s Historic District. The project will deliver The Sabal House, a 64-room luxury hotel, in place of the former President’s Quarter Inn. The hotel is located on Oglethorpe Square and directly across from the Owens-Thomas House.

In addition to upgraded and brand new hotel rooms, The Sabal House will feature Oak Steakhouse, a restaurant concept by Indigo Road Hospitality Group. Terms of DoveHill’s investment were not released. The hotel’s management firm, TPG Hotels & Resorts, says the development team includes Procaccianti Cos., Kim King Associates and Ross Hotel Partners.

You may also like

Native Realty Brokers $10.3M Sale of Pinecrest Square...

Cushman & Wakefield | Thalhimer Negotiates $6.4M Sale...

Centerspace Acquires Sugarmont Apartments in Salt Lake City...

BWE Secures $61M Construction Loan for Park Center...

Continental Realty Buys 203,525 SF Sundance Towne Center...

MIG Real Estate Sells 163,311 SF Scottsdale Centre...

Progressive Real Estate Brokers $5.7M Sale of Retail...

Friedman Properties Completes Renovations at Reid Murdoch Building...

Kraus-Anderson Breaks Ground on $18.4M Fire Station in...