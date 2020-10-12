Dovetail Furniture Acquires Industrial Warehouse Property in Los Angeles for $7.2M

Posted on by in Acquisitions, California, Industrial, Western

Dovetail Furniture & Designs will use the 41,723-square-foot building at 14150 S. Figueroa St. in Los Angeles for warehousing and distribution needs.

LOS ANGELES — Dovetail Furniture & Designs has purchased a warehouse asset located at 14150 S. Figueroa St. in Los Angeles. AJ Wholesale sold the asset for $7.2 million.

With its corporate headquarters located next door at 14000 S. Figueroa St., Dovetail plans to use the 41,723-square-foot building for warehouse and distribution space. The company sells handmade furniture, accessories and textiles from around the world.

Matthew Stringfellow, Courtney Bell and Tyler Rollema of The Klabin Company/CORFAC International represented the buyer, while the seller was self-represented in the transaction.