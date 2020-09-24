Dow Credit Union Buys Retail Building in Antioch, California for $1.8M

Posted on by in Acquisitions, California, Retail, Western

ANTIOCH, CALIF. — Avison Young has brokered the purchase of a retail property located at 3457 Deer Valley Road in Antioch. Dow Credit Union acquired the property for $1.8 million.

The buyer plans to use the 5,660-square-foot property as its new headquarters and a store location. In addition to the space Dow is utilizing, the property includes a 1,348-square-foot space occupied by Great Clips, providing additional cash flow for the ownership.

Hayden Eaves and Kristen Sullivan of Avison Young represented the buyer in the deal. The property was won via a trust deed sale auction.