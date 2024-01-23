Tuesday, January 23, 2024
Dow-Inc.-Collegeville-Pennsylvania
Dow Inc.'s campus in Collegeville, Pennsylvania, houses the operations of Northeast Dow Center, a significant research and development center for the company.
Dow Inc. Signs 800,000 SF Office, Life Sciences Lease Extension in Collegeville, Pennsylvania

by Taylor Williams

COLLEGEVILLE, PA. — Chemicals manufacturer Dow Inc. has signed an 800,000-square-foot lease extension at its office and life sciences campus in Collegeville, about 25 miles northwest of Philadelphia. A partnership between New York City-based David Werner Real Estate Investments and regional firm GreenBarn Investment Group purchased the 1.9 million-square-foot campus, which consists of 14 buildings on 340 acres, from Pfizer in August 2023. Newmark represented Dow Inc., which first moved to Collegeville in 2012, in the lease negotiations.

