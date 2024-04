HOUSTON — Dow Jones will open a 10,890-square-foot office at Town Centre One in West Houston. The space will serve as the hub for chemical markets analysis and will feature 64 workstations, nine meeting rooms and a collaborative breakout space. Shannon Unsicker and Brian Sapp of Fischer Commercial Real Estate represented Dow Jones in its site selection and lease negotiations. The opening is slated for this summer. The Instant Group handled the build-out of the space.