Dowd Arranges $4.1M Sale of Offices at Sunset Walk Near Orlando

The Offices at Sunset Walk is a 19,603-square-foot office building located at 8011 Fins Up Circle in Kissimmee.

KISSIMMEE, FLA. — The Dowd Cos. has arranged the $4.1 million sale of Offices at Sunset Walk, a 19,603-square-foot office building located at 8011 Fins Up Circle in Kissimmee. The property is part of Sunset Walk, an $800 million mixed-use development near Orlando.

The 100 percent leased building was built in 2018 and is located adjacent to the Margaritaville Resort Orlando. The building is located close to the shops and restaurants at the Promenade at Sunset Walk, a new entertainment retail center and water park.

The buyer, Bet on the Mouse LLC, is an out-of-state investor. The seller was Rolling Oaks Splendid LLC. John Dowd and Theresa Johnson of The Dowd Cos. represented both the buyer and seller in the transaction. The Dowd Cos. is a boutique investment sales firm based in West Palm Beach. The company focuses mainly on triple-net-leased retail assets, office properties and vacant land.