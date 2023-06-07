Wednesday, June 7, 2023
Dowd Cos. Arranges $16.3M Sale of Horizon Village Shopping Center in Suwanee, Georgia

by John Nelson

SUWANEE, GA. — The Dowd Cos., a boutique real estate investment sales firm based in West Palm Beach, Fla., has arranged the $16.3 million sale of Horizon Village Shopping Center in Suwanee. The 97,000-square-foot shopping center is located at 2855 Lawrenceville-Suwanee Road in metro Atlanta’s Gwinnett County. Movie Tavern and YouFit Health Clubs anchor the property, which was built in 1996, according to LoopNet Inc. John Dowd and Theresa Johnson of The Dowd Cos. represented the seller in the transaction. Both the buyer and seller requested anonymity.

