Dowd Cos. Arranges Sale-Leaseback of Two Children of America Schools in Ohio for $6.9M

COLUMBUS AND MAINEVILLE, OHIO — The Dowd Cos. has arranged the sale-leaseback of two Children of America schools in Ohio for $6.9 million. The properties at 8360 N. High St. in Columbus and 8261 Rivers Bend Drive in Mainesville total 21,949 square feet. Children of America is a childcare operator headquartered in Delray Beach, Fla. The company maintains more than 65 locations in 15 states with 13 new schools in development. John Dowd and Theresa Johnson of Dowd Cos. represented Children of America in the sale. The all-cash buyer completed a 1031 exchange. The transaction represented a cap rate of 7 percent.